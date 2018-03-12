https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-Maryland-man-dies-in-shooting-12745598.php
Authorities: Maryland man dies in shooting
Published 2:05 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating after a Maryland man died in a shooting.
Authorities say deputies responded to the 900 block of Woodbridge Court in Edgewood for a report of a shooting Friday.
Upon arrival, deputies found 28-year-old Tryon Aldo Vice suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say Vice died on the scene.
Initial investigation, based on evidence found at the scene, has led detectives to believe Vice died of a single, accidental, self-inflicted, gunshot wound to his upper leg.
View Comments