Authorities: Maryland man dies in shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating after a Maryland man died in a shooting.

Authorities say deputies responded to the 900 block of Woodbridge Court in Edgewood for a report of a shooting Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies found 28-year-old Tryon Aldo Vice suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say Vice died on the scene.

Initial investigation, based on evidence found at the scene, has led detectives to believe Vice died of a single, accidental, self-inflicted, gunshot wound to his upper leg.