BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by police in southern Michigan.

Michigan State Police say that five officers from Jackson-area departments fired at 47-year-old Kenneth Townley on Sunday afternoon in Jackson County's Blackman Township and he died at a hospital.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports state police Detective 1st Lt. Tom DeClercq says Townley robbed an area Dollar General store and also was suspected in a purse theft on Sunday.

DeClercq says the shooting involved two officers from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, two from the Jackson Police Department and one from the Jackson County sheriff's department. WILX-TV reports they're on paid administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing. DeClercq says some area homes were hit by gunfire, but no one else was hurt.