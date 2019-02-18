Authorities: Wanted man kills himself after Alabama slaying

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted for questioning in a fatal Alabama shooting has killed himself.

In a news release, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation says deputies were searching for 45-year-old James Chadwick Green in connection with Saturday's shooting death of 33-year-old Sarah Cooper in Samson.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies say they spotted Green driving on a highway near Montgomery on Sunday afternoon.

After pursuing Green for a short distance, investigators say the deputies conducted a traffic stop, at which time Green shot himself. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.