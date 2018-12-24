Authorities: Woman starved 3 children left in her care

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman starved three children who had been left in her care.

Allegheny County police say 35-year-old Jennifer Stout, of Wilkinsburg, is charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment. It wasn't known Monday if she's retained an attorney.

Authorities say the mother of the children — two girls, ages 12 and 9, and a 2-year-old boy — left them with Stout about seven months ago. They didn't disclose why that had happened.

The children were taken to a hospital Thursday by their aunt. All had lost weight in recent months, and the toddler had what appeared to be ligature marks on his wrists and ankles, bruises all over his body and hair loss.

Authorities say Stout denied intentionally starving the children.