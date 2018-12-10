Authorities: Woman swung puppies around in backpack at bar

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman sealed four puppies inside of a small backpack and violently swung the bag at a Florida bar.

News outlets report 27-year-old Teresa Gardner was arrested Sunday. She was charged with offenses including animal cruelty.

According to an arrest report, witnesses said Gardner placed the 4-week-old puppies in the backpack at the Briny Irish Pub in Pompano Beach. They say she roughly threw the bag on bar tables and benches.

Authorities say the puppies had trouble breathing while inside the bag. Witnesses say the canines were traumatized when they were released.

The Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Division took the puppies and their mother into their care. An agency spokesman says the puppies appear to be in good health.

It's unclear if Gardner has a lawyer.