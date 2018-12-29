Authorities arrest suspect sought in Hibbing homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a fatal shooting in Hibbing has been arrested in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the suspect was booked into the Ramsey County Jail Friday on suspicion of murder and other possible charges.

Police have been searching for the suspect since the shooting on Tuesday that left one man dead and another man injured.

Authorities say the suspect fled in another vehicle with another man and believed the two of them were on his way to St. Paul, where the suspect has relatives.