Authorities enter homes in search for armed man

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in Bozeman are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

KULR-TV reports Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst says his office was given the authority to enter private homes as they continue to search for 36-year-old Shaunesy Cole.

The incident started early Wednesday when officers tried to pull over a vehicle for suspected DUI. Law enforcement says the car initially pulled over but then took off onto a dirt road. That's when authorities say Cole fired shots at officers and then took off on foot.

The search Wednesday lasted all day in the Quinn Creek area of Bozeman Pass.

Cole is described as Caucasian, 5 feet (1.52 meters), 11 inches (27.94 centimeters) tall and about 170 pounds (77.1 kilograms) with a red mohawk haircut that was pressed down. He has numerous tattoos on his legs, arms and hands.

