Authorities find no evidence of wrongdoing by former mayor

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities say there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by a former Maine mayor who resigned in the wake of a controversy over leaked text messages, one of which included a racist remark.

Lewiston police and the Maine Attorney General's Office investigated allegations against former mayor Shane Bouchard, a Republican. The Sun Journal reports an investigation was launched after a woman said she'd had an affair with Bouchard when he was running for mayor in 2017.

Heather Berube Everly said the two had an affair and that she was the source of leaked emails the Maine GOP used to attack Democratic opponent Ben Chin.

Bouchard resigned in early March.

Bouchard's attorney said in a statement he was grateful for a prompt investigation and hopes to put the matter behind him.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com