Authorities find witness expected to testify in murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they have located a witness who is scheduled to testify in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Albuquerque police officer.

KRQE-TV reports 21-year-old Savannah Garcia was arrested in Valencia County on drug charges Tuesday before an arrest warrant was issued for her.

Authorities say Garcia witnessed the shooting of Officer Daniel Webster during a traffic stop in October 2015.

Davon Lymon was charged in Webster's death. His trial is expected to begin this week.

Authorities say Garcia was riding on the back of the motorcycle Lymon was driving the night of the shooting.

A judge previously issued an arrest warrant for her in 2017 after she failed to show up for a court hearing.

