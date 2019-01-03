Authorities identify suspects in Aspen jewelry robbery

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified three Chilean men as suspects in a jewelry theft from a luxury hotel in Aspen.

The Aspen Times reports arrest warrant affidavits were filed for them Friday and Wednesday, detailing how they were eventually identified with the help of surveillance videos and facial recognition software.

Authorities say the man who allegedly broke the lock on the glass display case on Dec. 21 in the lobby of The Little Nell hotel was Richard Esteban Delgado Escobar. The others were identified as Diego Miqueles and Guiliano Maurizio Donoso Jofre.

Each is charged with theft, burglary and conspiracy.

Detective Ritchie Zah says they may have all left the United States.

They couldn't be located for comment.

The jewelry is valued at around $419,000, about half what was initially thought.

