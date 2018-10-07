Authorities identity 3-year-old girl killed in shooting

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a 3-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting in a Cincinnati suburb.

Mount Healthy police say officers found Damia Barnett dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived Friday afternoon at the home she shared with her parents and four siblings. The toddler died in what police are preliminarily calling an accidental shooting.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the gun was legally owned by a resident of the home, but authorities haven't said how the child was shot. Police say the child's mother was in the home at the time of the shooting and was standing outside with other children when officers arrived.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office will review the investigation and make a final determination on whether the shooting was accidental.