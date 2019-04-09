https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-investigate-ATM-explosion-in-Tacoma-13752782.php
Authorities investigate ATM explosion in Tacoma
Photo: GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI.COM
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Local police and the FBI's bomb investigators are looking into an ATM explosion at a Wells Fargo Bank in Tacoma, Washington.
KOMO reports officers were called to a report of an explosion at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found an ATM there that had been damaged.
It's unknown how many people were involved in the incident, but police have not reported finding any suspects.
