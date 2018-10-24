Authorities investigate possible discharge in Colorado creek

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — U.S. and Colorado officials are investigating a possible mine discharge and a fish kill in a Boulder County creek linked to a federal Superfund site.

The Daily Camera reports site project managers for both the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Public Health and Environment were notified Monday of discolored water and dead fish in Left Hand Creek downstream from the Captain Jack Mill Superfund site.

Officials say the agencies are investigating to determine if the fish kill is related to cleanup activities at the site.

Officials say they have notified the Left Hand Water District, which has a drinking water intake about 15 miles (24 kilometers) downstream, as well as other state and county agencies.

