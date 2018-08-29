Authorities investigate possible homicide in eastern Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in eastern Wyoming.

Converse County Sheriff Clint Becker says a police officer and a sheriff's deputy found a body in a Glenrock-area home on Monday, and one person has been taken into custody.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the names of those involved have not been released, and investigators have not said exactly where the death took place.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is helping with the probe.

No other information was released.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com