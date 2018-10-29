Authorities investigate potential suspicious device

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have created a 150-yard safety zone after a potential suspicious device was reported underwater along the base of Pier 55 on the Seattle waterfront.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter that divers from the Global Diving and Salvage company reported a potential suspicious device at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Coast Guard is working with the Seattle Police Department, according to Coast Guard spokesman David Mosley.

The state ferries were running on schedule from nearby Colman Dock at Pier 52, according to Mosley.