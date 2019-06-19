https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-investigating-death-of-a-man-14020220.php
Authorities investigating death of a man southwest of Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County authorities are investigating the discovery of a dead body southwest of Tucson.
County Sheriff's officials say the man's body was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday lying on a road next to a bicycle.
The man's name and age haven't been released and there's no immediate word on a cause of death.
Sheriff's deputies are looking for any witnesses who saw what may have happened to the man.
View Comments