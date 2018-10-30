Authorities investigating 3 found dead in rural Georgia

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities found three people dead Tuesday after law enforcement officers were dispatched to a home in rural southeast Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted a brief statement to Twitter saying two females and a teenager had been confirmed dead in Charlton County. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed to The Associated Press that the females were adults.

The state's leading law enforcement agency did not immediately say how the three had died, but said there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

Dispatcher Tina Myers at the Charlton County Sherriff's Office says investigators were sent to the small community of St. George. She says further information would have to come from the GBI.

WJAX-TV reported law enforcement vehicles had surrounded a home on a wooded lot near an unpaved road on Tuesday and that officers were taking down crime scene tape and removing boxes from the house.

Charlton County Coroner Blaine Murray said he had no immediate comment when reached Tuesday afternoon by The Associated Press.

Charlton County is located at the Georgia-Florida state line and includes eastern portions of the Okefenokee Swamp.