Authorities probe death of deer hunter in Aitkin County
MCGRATH, Minn. (AP) — The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the weekend death of a hunter.
Authorities tell KFGO radio that the 56-year-old man was hunting on family owned land near McGrath when he was struck by a bullet. They believe the shot was intended for a deer.
The man died at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.
