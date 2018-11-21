Authorities probe mansion fire that killed 4 family members

Firefighters carry a stretcher to the scene of a fatal fire at 15 Willow Brook Rd. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Colts Neck,N.J. Authorities say two adults and two children were found dead at the scene of a burning mansion near the New Jersey shore. Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni says the fire continues to burn late Tuesday afternoon at the two-story home in Colts Neck. He says one body was found out front. He is not yet identifying the victims. less Firefighters carry a stretcher to the scene of a fatal fire at 15 Willow Brook Rd. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Colts Neck,N.J. Authorities say two adults and two children were found dead at the scene of a ... more Photo: Noah K. Murray, AP Photo: Noah K. Murray, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Authorities probe mansion fire that killed 4 family members 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey continue to investigate a fire believed to have been intentionally set that killed two adults and two children.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office says the fire Tuesday at a mansion in the upscale town of Colts Neck may be connected to another fire about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in Ocean Township.

The victims' names haven't been officially released. But property records show the 5,700-square-foot (529-square-meter) home where the bodies were found is owned by Keith and Jennifer Caneiro.

The second fire occurred at a home listed under the name Paul Caneiro.

Paul Caneiro and Keith Caneiro are listed as executives at a technology firm, Square One.