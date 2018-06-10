Authorities release name of man shot, found dead in lake

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The body of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in a suburban Detroit lake and shot multiple times has been identified.

Authorities say the body found Thursday in Pontiac's Osmun Lake was that of Emilio Valdez. The Oakland County sheriff's office said Friday the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies went to the lake after bloody clothing with a possible bullet hole was found at a park. They also saw tire tracks and crash damage as well as drag marks and a trail of blood.

The sheriff's office says Valdez was reported missing after recently being seen getting into a black car. Parts of that car, which had been reported stolen, were found at the park and the car itself was found in another nearby lake.