Man accused in assault arrested, children with him OK

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested a man accused of assaulting the mother of his two children in Cottage Grove and driving away with the girls.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the children, ages 1 and 3, are OK. The bureau earlier issued an Amber Alert which said the 25-year-old father was believed to be armed and should not be approached.

The father was last seen driving away in a minivan. Authorities did not immediately release the circumstance of his arrest.