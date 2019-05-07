Authorities suspect Arizona couple died in murder-suicide

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a married couple in Peoria is dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials didn't immediately release the couple's names Monday, saying their homicide unit still is investigating the incident.

The Sheriff's office reported receiving a call about a possible domestic dispute in northwestern Peoria around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies arrived to find a dead woman and a gravely injured man inside a home.

They say the man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff's officials didn't say how the woman died or describe the man's injuries.

But they say there are not any known suspects outstanding in the case.