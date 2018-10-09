Automatic life sentence for man in death of 4-year-old girl

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.

Brad Fields' no-parole sentence was mandatory Tuesday, less than a month after the 29-year-old was convicted of murder and torture.

Police responding to a 911 call on New Year's Day found Gabrielle Barrett with severe burns in a Sumpter Township trailer home. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators said Fields and the girl's mother, Candice Diaz, discussed online how to punish the girl for wetting herself.

Fields declined to speak in court Tuesday. Diaz still faces trial.

Judge Vonda Evans compared the home to the castle in "Beauty and the Beast." But the judge says the beast "had a good heart" while Fields was a "murderer."