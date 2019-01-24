Autopsy: Heart condition contributed to police custody death

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A black teenager's heart condition and mental illness were significant factors in his "sudden cardiac death" during a struggle with law enforcement officers on Maryland's Eastern Shore, according to an autopsy report.

The report, signed Wednesday by the state's chief medical examiner, didn't satisfy concerns by Anton Black's family that police used excessive force on the 19-year-old before his Sept. 15 death in Caroline County.

The autopsy report says stress from Black's struggle with three officers and a civilian likely contributed to his death. But the medical examiner's office didn't find any evidence that the "restraint" used by officers directly caused or significantly contributed to Black's death.

"There was no evidence (based on a review of officer interviews and a video of the incident) that the decedent was physically struck by the officers, or had force applied to his neck," the report says.

Attorneys for Black's family said in a statement Thursday that the autopsy documents his extensive injuries "in shocking detail." The report lists more than three dozen scrapes and bruises on his face, neck, back, shoulder, right arm and right wrist. He also had a wound on his left buttock from a Taser dart.

"There was no good reason for these officers to inflict this degree of force upon Anton Black, or even to arrest him. He was no threat to any of them," the lawyers' statement said.

Black fled after a Greensboro police officer responded to a report of him dragging a 12-year-old boy down a street. Lawyers for Black's family say he merely was playing with a longtime friend and wasn't harming the child.

Officers chased Black onto his family's property, where he locked himself inside a car. An officer used a baton to break the driver's side window and then shocked Black with a Taser through the broken window before the teen exited the vehicle and began struggling with the officers and civilian, according to the autopsy report.

Black appeared to be "unresponsive," but was still breathing and had a pulse after officers handcuffed him and restrained his legs, the autopsy report says. After his mother pointed out that her son was "turning dark," officers removed his handcuffs and started performing CPR on him, about 11 minutes after the struggle began, the report adds. Black was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The medical examiner's report says Black's medical record shows he recently had been involuntarily hospitalized and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The report describes his mental illness as a "significant contributing condition."

Two lawyers for Black's family, Rene Swafford and Timothy Maloney, say they are conducting an independent review of the forensic and medical evidence.

"In any event, Anton Black did not die because of any mental condition," their statement says.

Dr. Mary Pascucci, a Nashville, Tennessee, forensic pathologist who isn't involved in the investigation of Black's death, said the autopsy report doesn't explain how Black's bipolar disorder could have contributed to his death.

"I don't think mental disorder plays a part in this at all," she said.

Family attorneys said their own experts will review the medical examiner's finding that Black had congenital heart problems making him more susceptible to cardiac arrest "under those conditions," their statement says.

"But any congenital heart issues that may have existed would not excuse police (officers') responsibility for a death which occurs as a result of wrongful arrest or excessive force," it adds.

On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he has been pushing state police and the medical examiner to finish investigating. State Police investigators have turned over their findings to Caroline County State's Attorney Joe Riley. State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo said the case remains under investigation pending a decision by Riley's office on whether any charges are warranted in Black's death.

On Wednesday, officials in Caroline County showed body camera video of the deadly encounter to news reporters but didn't publicly release copies of the footage, citing the ongoing police investigation. The Baltimore Sun reported that the footage captures Black's mother screaming her son's name as she sees officers pinning him down outside her home.

Family attorneys urged Riley to convene a grand jury for the investigation. They argue the autopsy report mischaracterizes his death as accidental.

Pascucci said the evidence cited in the autopsy report suggests the medical examiner's office could have ruled that the manner of Black's death was "undetermined" instead of accidental.

"Things like that can be argued," she said. "We still don't know how much of a part the (heart) anomaly played into this."