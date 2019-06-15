Aztec couple facing child abuse charges

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A San Juan County couple are facing child abuse charges after a doctor called injuries a four-year-old male sustained as one of the worst cases of abuse she had ever seen.

Marissa Gutierrez and Jivona Sandoval, both 21, of Aztec are accused of felony child abuse.

The Farmington Times reported Friday that the couple are accused of abusing Gutierrez's son over a five-month period. The boy was starved, locked in closets and sustained injuries including a broken arm, brain bleed and spinal fractures.

Sandoval's attorney declined comment and Gutierrez's lawyer said he was still reviewing the case.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office began investigating May 4 after they were called to San Juan Regional Medical Center. A detective noted the boy appeared to be malnourished and had been beaten.

