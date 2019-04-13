Baby sitter convicted in Ohio toddler's 2018 death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio baby sitter charged with murder in a 3-year-old girl's death has been convicted of the child's death.

The Hamilton-Middletown News-Journal reports that a jury convicted Lindsay Partin late Friday of murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

The 36-year-old Partin had pleaded not guilty and her attorney argued that detectives bullied a confession out of her and then stopped investigating other leads.

Sentencing was set for May 9. Partin faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Emergency crews responded March 8, 2018, to Partin's Hanover Township residence for an unconscious child. Authorities say they found Hannah Wesche unresponsive with bruises.

Court documents say Partin told dispatchers the girl had fallen recently and "just passed out." The girl died March 18, 2018.