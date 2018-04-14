Babysitter charged in death of infant poisoned by enema

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities have charged a Maryland woman with child abuse in the death last year of baby girl for whom she had been caring.

Baltimore police say detectives arrested 32-year-old Latayia Hutchins on Thursday and charged her with first-degree child abuse.

Hutchins was arrested after an investigation that began last November when police were called to a home for a report of a baby not breathing. Six-month-old Indira Henderson was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators say the girl's mother had agreed to allowed Hutchins to administer an enema to help the child have a bowel movement.

An investigation found that a lubricant Hutchins used for the enema contained Lidocaine, which resulted in the baby being fatally poisoned.