Badly burned baby dies after reported Louisiana kidnapping

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A 6-month-old boy was found with serious burns more than an hour after his mother reported him kidnapped, and he later died. Now a Louisiana police department is investigating the mystery surrounding his disappearance and death.

Police in Natchitoches (NACK-uh-tish) say the mother reported she was attacked Tuesday night by two people who banged on her door.

She said they sprayed her with a chemical when she opened the door.

A police news release says the woman said she fled the residence to escape the attackers. When she returned the baby was missing.

More than an hour later police received a call about a fire. The release doesn't give details about the fire but says responding officers found the baby, badly burned.

The child died later at a hospital.