Bail stays $1M for woman charged in 1986 missing boy case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer lost a bid to get bail reduced for a 60-year-old woman accused of murder after police in Nevada reopened the investigation of the disappearance of her 3-year-old son in 1986.

Attorney Nicholas Wooldridge called Thursday for prosecutors to show new evidence that led to the arrest of Amy Elizabeth Fleming last month in Boca Raton, Florida.

A judge set a March 14 hearing and kept Fleming's bail at $1 million.

Wooldridge says there's no new evidence and no proof that Fleming's son, Francillon Pierre, isn't still alive.

The boy was never found after Fleming and then-fiance Lee Luster said he wandered away from a swap meet.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo declined to comment.

Police say letters Fleming wrote in 1986 and new witness accounts support the murder charge.