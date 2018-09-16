Baltimore police investigate 5 overnight shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say five people have been shot overnight in separate incidents.

The Baltimore Sun reports the first shooting happened Saturday night. Police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Edmondson Avenue.

About an hour later, a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound walked into a fire station and said she was shot while walking on Chelsea Terrace.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police found a 34-year-old with gunshot wounds on Garrison Boulevard.

At about 6 a.m., a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand walked into a hospital and said he was shot on Division Street.

About two hours later, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds on Baker Street.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the shootings to contact them.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com