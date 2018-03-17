Baltimore police's internal investigations head to retire

BALTIMORE (AP) — The head of Baltimore police's internal affairs division is retiring.

The agency announced Friday that Chief Rodney Hill's retirement as commander of the Office of Professional Responsibility was "voluntary" and he would assist in transitioning responsibilities to a subordinate through the end of the month.

The Baltimore Sun reports Hill's departure is another sign of the shakeup within the troubled police department's top ranks since Commissioner Darryl De Sousa took the helm in January.

Hill had been in charge of internal investigations since 2013, a time span that includes the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody, a federal report on widespread unconstitutional practices and corruption charges for members of the Gun Trace Task Force.

The police department said Hill's performance is unrelated to his departure.

