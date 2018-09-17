Bank lobby where man killed 3 people, wounded 2 reopens

CINCINNATI (AP) — A bank where a man killed three people and wounded two before being gunned down by Cincinnati police has reopened the lobby where the shootings occurred and unveiled a wall where people can leave messages for victims and staff.

Omar Enrique Santa-Perez entered the lobby of the building where Fifth Third Bancorp is headquartered on Sept. 6 armed with a 9 mm handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition. He then started firing randomly, killing a bank finance manager and two contractors and wounding a bank vice president and another contractor.

Officials reopened the lobby Monday and held a memorial ceremony where a moment of silence was observed.

Police have been investigating to try to determine a motive. Investigators have said the 29-year-old man never worked at the building.