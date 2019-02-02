Bar accused of over-serving driver in fatal DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexington officials are accusing a bar of over-serving a customer who was involved in a fatal DUI crash last month.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon was issued a show cause order Thursday by the Lexington Alcoholic Beverage Control Office. Investigators say the bar in January overserved 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey, who had also been drinking at another bar that night.

Bailey then drove south in a northbound lane on Interstate 75. He collided with another vehicle, killing himself and a family of five from Michigan.

Bailey had a .306 blood alcohol limit at the time of the crash. That is nearly four times the legal limit.

A Horseshoes representative said in a statement that they are cooperating with the investigation but declined to comment further.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com