Bingo hall shooting in Indiana injures 1, gunman in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Southwestern Indiana police say a man opened fire inside a crowded VFW post during a bingo game, wounding one person before patrons tackled him.

Evansville Police Sgt. Mark Saltzman says the gunman was taken into custody after Sunday evening's shooting inside the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1114 as hundreds of people were playing bingo.

Saltzman says the gunman and his victim, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, had a long-running personal dispute.

Police haven't released their names.

Fifty-three-year-old Murray Wilson Jr. tells the Evansville Courier & Press he was playing bingo with his sister when they heard a loud "bang noise."

Wilson says he and several other people tackled the gunman and held him until officers arrived.

He says, "It's crazy knowing we were all close to being killed."

