Bismarck businessman gets probation on drug charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man whose Bismarck tobacco shop was raided by police last spring has been sentenced to 1 ½ years of probation on drug charges after changing his plea to guilty.

Tokes "R'' Us owner Ryan Loeb was arrested April 20 and in June pleaded not guilty to felony drug paraphernalia and possession charges. The Bismarck Tribune reports he changed his plea on Monday.

If Loeb successfully completes unsupervised probation, he will have the felony and misdemeanor crimes wiped from his record.

