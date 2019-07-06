Blount County sheriff investigating reports of biting zebra

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (AP) — The Blount County Sheriff's office is investigating reports that a zebra at a privately owned farm in Seymour has bitten four people.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports three women went to local hospitals this week after they were bitten. Two women received bites to their arms and a third was bitten on the back. A fourth bite was from June 21, when a hospital treated a man for a bite to his hand.

Blount County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Marian O'Briant said the investigation is ongoing.

Farm owner Bobby Ed White told the Maryville newspaper The Daily Times that the zebra and other animals he owns are kept behind a fence on private property.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com