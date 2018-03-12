Body found by officers checking car in woods by restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities investigating why a car was in the woods behind a South Carolina restaurant say they found a dead man.

Florence Police told media outlets that officers were called to check on the car behind the Zaxby's on U.S. Highway 52 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says the officers found the body of 31-year-old Kevin Parker.

Lutcken says it appears Parker was killed by someone else and he ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.