Body found in southeast Missouri; suspect in custody
Updated 2:42 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a man was found fatally shot along a road in rural southeast Missouri.
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs told KFVS-TV that the body was found Sunday night on a county road by residents who live nearby. The victim's name has not been released.
Dobbs says he believes the shooting was drug-related. The suspect is in custody.
The Butler County/Poplar Bluff Major Case Squad is investigating.
