Body found, man arrested after search for missing Utah woman

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Juab County Sheriff's officials have arrested a man who allegedly killed a Sandy woman after the two argued on a camping trip last week.

They say 42-year-old Cody Alexander Young was booked into the county jail Saturday night on suspicion of murder.

It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer.

Searchers looking in central Utah for 64-year-old Jan Pearson-Jenkins found a body that authorities say hasn't been identified yet.

The Deseret News reports the body was located about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where Young and Pearson-Jenkins are believed to have gone camping Oct. 4.

Pearson-Jenkins' brother Jace Pearson told authorities Young sent him text messages the next day saying he and the woman had been in an argument and he allegedly left her in the Silver City/Eureka area.

