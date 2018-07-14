Body found near Pine Bluff is missing Conway-area woman

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Police say a body found near Pine Bluff is that of a missing Conway-area woman.

Authorities said Friday that the body found in Faulkner County is that of 71-year-old Elvia Fragstein.

Conway Police Chief Jody Spradlin and Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals say the death is considered a homicide.

The body was found Wednesday in Jefferson County, just outside Pine Bluff, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Conway.

Fragstein was reported missing July 7 by her husband when she failed to return from a shopping trip in Conway.

Police say Fragstein is believed to have been abducted in the parking lot of a Conway shopping center and that her vehicle is seen on surveillance video driving through the parking lot "at a high rate of speed."

Police say the vehicle has not been found.