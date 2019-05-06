Body of man missing for months found during movie shoot

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A group of people making a movie discovered the body of a Pontiac man under tree branches, five months after he was reported missing.

Oakland County investigators say 41-year-old Lanard Curtaindoll was shot in the chest at a club run by his girlfriend. The body was found on April 24 in a vacant Pontiac field while a group was making a movie in the area.

The sheriff's office says the father of Curtaindoll's girlfriend has been charged with murder. Ken "Hawk" Hawkins appeared in court Saturday and was returned to jail without bond. It's not known if he has a lawyer yet who could comment on the case.

Investigators say Curtaindoll's girlfriend fled after her father's arrest.