Body with Honduran ID found in freight car in east Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man with a Honduran identification card was found dead inside a freight car in eastern Arkansas.

West Memphis police said Monday they believed the man had boarded the train sometime before it departed Mexico in late March and became trapped in the car when cargo shifted.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , a worker at West Memphis Steel found the unidentified body at the facility Saturday, which is when it was unloaded. The train had arrived at the facility Wednesday.

Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston said police found the ID card, a toothbrush and other supplies which he said suggest the man was trying to enter the country.

He said investigators believe the man died before arriving in Arkansas.

