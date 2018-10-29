Bombs placed in basket and teddy bear could get man 40 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who placed bombs inside items like a teddy bear and a wicker basket around his South Carolina neighborhood has pleaded guilty.

A plea deal with 27-year-old Wesley Ayers said prosecutors will ask he spend 40 years in prison when sentenced later.

Authorities say Ayers constructed three bombs and put them in places around his Anderson home in January and February.

Investigators say one device in a wicker basket exploded as a man looked inside, causing a minor leg injury. A second device hidden in a teddy bear was found before it exploded.

Authorities say Ayers also placed hoax devices with threatening notes saying he would place more powerful bombs.

Court records and prosecutors gave no motive for placing the bombs as Ayers pleaded guilty Monday.