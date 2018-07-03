Border Patrol: 7 Mexicans arrested near Arizona border

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents have arrested seven Mexican men in southern Arizona during an apparent attempt by one of them to smuggle the other six into the U.S.

The agency said Monday that the arrests were made Sunday evening when officers were patrolling rural roads near the community of Willcox, east of Tucson.

The agents tried to pull over a car they encountered with several people inside. But the driver suddenly halted the vehicle and ran into the desert.

Agents ultimately arrested the driver for suspected migrant smuggling, and the six other men on other immigration charges. Two of the men were found hiding in the trunk.