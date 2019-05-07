Boy accused of stabbing female student after school

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the leg after classes ended at Neptune High School.

Police arrested the boy "almost immediately" after Monday afternoon's incident outside the school and the girl was treated and released from a hospital.

Police Capt. Michael McGhee told the Asbury Park Press the two knew each other and there was "some sort of altercation."

The boy's name has not been released.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com