https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Boy-cited-for-setting-Sioux-Falls-playground-on-12747838.php
Boy cited for setting Sioux Falls playground on fire
Published 7:11 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a 10-year-old boy is accused of arson after allegedly setting fire to an apartment playground.
Crews were called Sunday night to the fire at a private playground on the grounds of Autumn Park Apartments.
A police spokesman says an investigation found the fire began with the boy playing with a lighter and a piece of paper. The fire then spread to the rest of the playground.
The playground had just been installed in December and cost $65,000.
The Argus Leader reports the child was cited for second-degree arson and intentional damage to property.
View Comments