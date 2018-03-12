Boy cited for setting Sioux Falls playground on fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a 10-year-old boy is accused of arson after allegedly setting fire to an apartment playground.

Crews were called Sunday night to the fire at a private playground on the grounds of Autumn Park Apartments.

A police spokesman says an investigation found the fire began with the boy playing with a lighter and a piece of paper. The fire then spread to the rest of the playground.

The playground had just been installed in December and cost $65,000.

The Argus Leader reports the child was cited for second-degree arson and intentional damage to property.