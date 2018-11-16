https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Boyfriend-sent-to-prison-for-life-in-woman-s-death-13398221.php
Boyfriend sent to prison for life in woman's death
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Princeton man has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole after killing his girlfriend, mutilating her body and setting their home on fire.
Twenty-nine-year-old Antonio Contreras was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars in Green Lake County Circuit Court Thursday. WLUK-TV says Contreras previously pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide in the March 2017 death of 55-year-old Grace Reiter-Rudolph. Three other counts were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Prosecutor say Contreras and the victim argued, he shot her in the head and lit her body and other evidence on fire.
