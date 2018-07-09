Bremerton police arrest man who threatened mother, officer

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Bremerton police arrested a 37-year-old man who they say threatened his mother and an officer with a machete.

Police were called to the home at about 8 p.m. Sunday on a report of a domestic violence incident involving a mother and her son.

While an officer spoke with the mother outside, police say the man approached with a machete, threatening to kill them. He then barricaded himself inside the house.

The state patrol and Kitsap County Sheriff's Office secured a warrant and entered the home. They recovered the machete, and discovered the man had fled on foot.

Police said they later found the suspect in downtown Bremerton. He was arrested on domestic assault and felony harassment charges.

Police did not initially identify the man or his mother.