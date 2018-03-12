This photo provided by the Marana Police Department, in Arizona, shows 32-year-old Amber Young during her arrest on suspicion of impaired driving, Monday, March 12, 2018, in southern Arizona. Police say Young became involved in a car crash in Marana as she was driving to her wedding. One person suffered minor injuries in the three-vehicle crash. (Marana Police Department via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo provided by the Marana Police Department, in Arizona, shows 32-year-old Amber Young during her arrest on suspicion of impaired driving, Monday, March 12, 2018, in southern Arizona. Police say Young ... more
"Outdoor wedding with no back up plan on the shores of lake Michigan. Pouring rain and wind but the happy couple requested no umbrellas because they wanted to be able to see the faces in the crowd.
They were able to see the very wet and angry faces of people whose clothes were ruined while the bride and groom stayed dry under the gazebo."
-MajorMustard less
Photo: Skynesher/Getty Images
"Outdoor wedding with no back up plan on the shores of lake Michigan. Pouring rain and wind but the happy couple requested no umbrellas because they wanted to be able to see the faces in the crowd.
They were ... more
"In college I was a best man for a wedding where the bride demanded we all wear designer suits. I had to sell a guitar to afford just the rental. I had no money before, and after I had no money and one less guitar.
Then at the reception the groom pulled me aside and told me it was my job as best man to make sure their marriage went well. I was supposed to check in and help them with marriage stuff to make sure they didn't get divorced.
I looked him in the eye and said I can't be responsible for your marriage. He didn't talk to me from that second until just a couple months ago. 6 years after his wedding."
-bearded_booty less
Photo: WANDER WOMEN COLLECTIVE/Getty Images
"In college I was a best man for a wedding where the bride demanded we all wear designer suits. I had to sell a guitar to afford just the rental. I had no money before, and after I had no money and one less ... more
"I was a bridesmaid and my SO was a groomsman, and we were banned from looking at, speaking to or dancing with each other for fear of 'out-cuting' the happy couple. We'd been together for 5 years at this point.
We didn't do it, but the request alone was outrageous."
-TheMackeroll less
Photo: Pink Fridge Productions/Getty Images
"I was a bridesmaid and my SO was a groomsman, and we were banned from looking at, speaking to or dancing with each other for fear of 'out-cuting' the happy couple. We'd been together for 5 years at this point. ... more
"My sister addressed my invite to me and a male friend I had known for about 10 years. A male friend whom she had always had a huge crush on. Even better was that I had been dating my boyfriend for 2 years at this point, and my male friend was engaged. When I asked my sister why she put my friend as my plus one, and not my boyfriend, she said that she didn't want some random guy in her wedding pictures. I went to her wedding solo. No surprise, she and her husband divorced 2 years later and I have been happily married to that "random guy" now for 15 years."
-sunnyblizzard less
Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty Images
"My sister addressed my invite to me and a male friend I had known for about 10 years. A male friend whom she had always had a huge crush on. Even better was that I had been dating my boyfriend for 2 years at ... more
"My roommate in college was a bridesmaid and nearly quit because of how insane the co-Maids of Honor were. Six months ahead of the wedding they sent a four page email detailing how the bridesmaids were to dress for each event. I'm not talking dress code I mean it was, "For arrival from the airport to the hotel please wear light, pastel colors (remember no white!) and dark jeans with close toed shoes(but no black). We know we're in Florida but theres no need to wear flip flops unless we are on the beach. Hair down (no pony tails or braids) but not curled as the bride will have her hair curled." They went that detailed for every outing from the bridal shower, wedding shower, 4 day bachelorette trip, honeyfund party to the actual wedding. My friend spent nearly $3000 buying all of the outfits for the various parties, not even counting the bridesmaids dresses."
-Caliblair less
Photo: Dan Dalton/Getty Images/Caiaimage
"My roommate in college was a bridesmaid and nearly quit because of how insane the co-Maids of Honor were. Six months ahead of the wedding they sent a four page email detailing how the bridesmaids were to dress ... more
"Maid of Honor to my sisters wedding. She asked me if I could sleep with her husband's Best Man. In her words, "Jake's saying he wont go unless there is a guarantee lay for him. I know you're single and everything..." I thought it was a joke at first. It wasn't. I of course said no. Surprise, Jake still showed up as Best Man without the promised booty. And boy was I glad I said no, because this guy was 300+ lbs of greasy hair and an odor that could only be described as diabetic piss."
-19ButterflyBabe94 less
Photo: Danielle D. Hughson/Getty Images
"Maid of Honor to my sisters wedding. She asked me if I could sleep with her husband's Best Man. In her words, "Jake's saying he wont go unless there is a guarantee lay for him. I know you're single and ... more
"A slight twist to the question:
I'm the bride. I had told people my wedding date almost a year ago. One of my friends messages me a few months ago asking me if I could change my wedding date, cause another of her friends just set her wedding date for 3 weeks before. She told me it'd be great if she could attend both of our weddings in one trip."
-nucleosidase less
Photo: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
"A slight twist to the question:
I'm the bride. I had told people my wedding date almost a year ago. One of my friends messages me a few months ago asking me if I could change my wedding date, cause another of ... more
"Got asked to stand up for a wedding during culinary school for a high school friend. She said she didn't want us to buy presents, but wanted us to help with various wedding things since it was a backyard wedding, like someone help with the flowers, another do favors, table setting, etc. She wanted to know if I could help with dinner. I said sure, and asked her what she wanted help with, figuring it was prep work for someone else to do.
No, she wanted me to handle the whole dinner. As in cooking for 200 people, as a 19 year old having only done a year culinary school. She also wanted me to help pay for the food I'd be making, as their gift. She wanted me to make caesar salad, potatoes au gratin, and roast enough ducks for 200, by myself, and pay for about half of it.
I was learning how to be a pastry chef. I explained and she just stared at me blankly. I told her I could do the cake easily enough, but she insisted she wanted a 'real' cake, from a bakery.
I told her there wasn't any feasible way I could do it, not only because that's f---ing crazy, but because I literally wasn't trained to do it, and I got disinvited from the wedding.
They apparently served bagged salad, boxed potatoes and broasted chicken from walmart."
-notasugarbabybutok less
Photo: Ivan/Getty Images
"Got asked to stand up for a wedding during culinary school for a high school friend. She said she didn't want us to buy presents, but wanted us to help with various wedding things since it was a backyard ... more
"I was the maid of honor. She demanded I come pull weeds out of her parents yard a day or two before the wedding because the reception was at her parents house. I had already gone though multiple ridiculous requests the week leading up to the wedding, so this one I put my foot down and said no. Got through the wedding. No longer friends. She did send a gift when I got married. A center piece from HER wedding, that I had helped make."
-radiolyss less
Photo: Allkindza/Getty Images
"I was the maid of honor. She demanded I come pull weeds out of her parents yard a day or two before the wedding because the reception was at her parents house. I had already gone though multiple ridiculous ... more
"My friends were getting married, and my girlfriend and I were both in the wedding party. The bride's mother suggested that my girlfriend get hair extensions to be in the wedding to not "ruin the photos" for her daughter. My girlfriend has very short hair, because she has Grave's disease. Her hair has become very brittle and started falling out in clumps.
I'm sure it wasn't intended to be rude, but telling somebody that have to put on a wig because you don't think they look good enough to be in your daughter's photos seems pretty terrible to me."
-ILookLikeHyde less
Photo: Image Source RF/Wonwoo Lee/Getty Images/Image Source
"My friends were getting married, and my girlfriend and I were both in the wedding party. The bride's mother suggested that my girlfriend get hair extensions to be in the wedding to not "ruin the photos" for ... more
"The groom asked me to "keep an eye" on his tux for signs of dandruff (he had a bad case of it at the time).
I told him to choose a light-colored tux, but the bride insisted the guys wear black - a color that, of course, showed every particle of dandruff.
So I placed a small brush in my pocket, and every so often would "dust him off" as discreetly as possible throughout the day."
-Back2Bach less
Photo: Judith Haeusler/Getty Images
"The groom asked me to "keep an eye" on his tux for signs of dandruff (he had a bad case of it at the time).
I told him to choose a light-colored tux, but the bride insisted the guys wear black - a color that, ... more
"I don't know that this is "ridiculous" or that I "endured" it, but I was asked to be the Maid of Honor. I'm a dude. A manly dude. She didn't really have any female friends...at least none she could count on, as her bachelorette party proved.
We settled on the term Bridesknave. It was a beautiful wedding."
-gehenna_bob less
Photo: Richard T. Nowitz/Richard Nowitz Photography/Getty Images
"I don't know that this is "ridiculous" or that I "endured" it, but I was asked to be the Maid of Honor. I'm a dude. A manly dude. She didn't really have any female friends...at least none she could count on, ... more
"My best friend asked me to dye my hair from blonde to brown, because her other bridesmaids all had brown hair and she wanted to be the only one with blonde hair. She did pay for me to get it done at a professional salon, so I didn't mind too much, and her photos did look amazing after. However, I definitely have a few friends who thought I was crazy for agreeing to that request."
-charmedistheone less
Photo: Powerofforever/Getty Images
"My best friend asked me to dye my hair from blonde to brown, because her other bridesmaids all had brown hair and she wanted to be the only one with blonde hair. She did pay for me to get it done at a ... more
"Bridesmaid to my sister. She demanded that I grow my fringe (bangs) out months before because quote "I don't want anyone's hair blowing in the wind, it all has to stay perfectly still".
Also, i'm quite pale so she insisted I had to wear fake tan. I originally went bought a pale tan colour but the morning of the wedding she made me pile it on. It was pretty hot that day so subsequently, it stained my pale pink dress.
Was still an amazing wedding regardless. Also, I like to think that when I get married I have two ridiculous request cards. Two things she has to do and I'll bring up her wedding if she refuses."
-Gooperchickenface less
Photo: Image Source/Getty Images
"Bridesmaid to my sister. She demanded that I grow my fringe (bangs) out months before because quote "I don't want anyone's hair blowing in the wind, it all has to stay perfectly still".
Also, i'm quite pale ... more
"I'm a photographer and my cousin wanted me to shoot their wedding for free as a gift to them. Wedding was also on the other side of the country, and they wouldn't be paying for my flight or room. My pricing typically starts at a few grand and goes up. I was still willing to do it until my cousin wanted me to also throw in finished prints, 350 retouched pics...basically about $3k worth of photo work. Suddenly I came down with a case of "something else to do that weekend", she still doesn't talk to me , and that's just fine. She never really talked to me before either, come to think of it."
-VictorianGasbubble less
Photo: Peter Zelei Images/Getty Images
"I'm a photographer and my cousin wanted me to shoot their wedding for free as a gift to them. Wedding was also on the other side of the country, and they wouldn't be paying for my flight or room. My pricing ... more
"My future sister-in-law has made it very clear that she wants her bachelorette party to be a week in California. We live in New Jersey. That means I would have to take a week off from work, my husband would have to take a week off from work to stay with our children, I would have to pay for my airfare and hotel and all the weeks activities, and pay my share for her, since " everyone knows the bride doesn't pay for anything on her bachelorette party". When I said I'd have to see if it's something that we could make work she basically just said, " well only the people that really love me will be there, I'm only going to get married once so I have every right to be selfish". Good luck marrying that one."
-lorcam4 less
Photo: Flashpop/Getty Images
"My future sister-in-law has made it very clear that she wants her bachelorette party to be a week in California. We live in New Jersey. That means I would have to take a week off from work, my husband would ... more
"My girlfriend was a bridesmaid and the bride wanted one of those pics where the bridesmaids lift their dresses to show their a-- and the bride pretends to act all shocked. None of the girls were really down for it including my girlfriend since the dress was really tight and she was wearing a thong. Not to mention, the groomsmen and family members were hanging around. The bride got really upset because she saw the same kind of picture on Pinterest a few days earlier and wanted to replicate it.
She stormed off in the middle of taking pictures and didn't return for about half an hour delaying the reception and their hungry wedding guests."
-lamb3comedeath less
Photo: Nerida McMurray Photography/Getty Images
"My girlfriend was a bridesmaid and the bride wanted one of those pics where the bridesmaids lift their dresses to show their a-- and the bride pretends to act all shocked. None of the girls were really down ... more
"I knew a woman who was a bridesmaid in a relatives wedding. She was married and had been trying to get pregnant for a while. Finally, her and her hubby got lucky and she conceived.
The bridezilla got furious and kicked her out of the wedding because she would be pregant in the pictures. 3 months later, sadly, my friend miscarried. The bride called her with a response along the lines of "good, well now you can be back in the wedding."
Needless to say, she did not even attend it."
-hulagirl4737 less
Photo: Clintscholz/Getty Images
"I knew a woman who was a bridesmaid in a relatives wedding. She was married and had been trying to get pregnant for a while. Finally, her and her hubby got lucky and she conceived.
The bridezilla got furious ... more
"I worked for a country club during my college years and I recall one wedding party that thought it would be a brilliant idea to give their 300+ guests the option to order their own steak and have it cooked to their preference as their entree.
This may not sound like a big deal but custom cooking 300+ Steaks meant that it took FOREVER to get everyone served and since there was limited capacity with the stove tops in the kitchen for this type of cooking the food came out in intervals.
This was chaos as a result for me and the other wait staff because half the party had eaten and were drinking and dancing and the other half was still sitting at the tables waiting for their food. During the point when the bride and groom were getting ready to cut the cake and have champagne poured we were finally serving the remaining guests their steaks."
-alwaysawkward66 less
Photo: Andrew Scrivani/Getty Images/StockFood
"I worked for a country club during my college years and I recall one wedding party that thought it would be a brilliant idea to give their 300+ guests the option to order their own steak and have it cooked to ... more
"My sister-in-law insisted that I shave off my beard for the photos - a beard I've had for over 10 years, and will probably have on my dying day (I look like a toddler clean-shaven). She was eventually talked down by my brother, who pointed out that in a year it would look like they had a complete stranger in all their wedding photos."
-nowadaykid less
Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images/Hero Images
"My sister-in-law insisted that I shave off my beard for the photos - a beard I've had for over 10 years, and will probably have on my dying day (I look like a toddler clean-shaven). She was eventually talked ... more
"The bride bought us all earrings to wear on the day. I was met with a blank look when I told her the holes in my ears were closed over a while ago.. so one of the other bridesmaids (who happens to have quite a weak stomach for this kind of thing) and I went into the other room and re-pierced my ears."
-LeiPewPew less
Photo: CoffeeAndMilk/Getty Images
"The bride bought us all earrings to wear on the day. I was met with a blank look when I told her the holes in my ears were closed over a while ago.. so one of the other bridesmaids (who happens to have quite a ... more
"My friend forced her entire bridal party to write a speech for the rehearsal dinner. I couldn't enjoy the dinner, I was so nervous, but managed to sputter something out after 3 glasses of wine. Some of the others were so uncomfortable, they were either a few seconds long or had uncomfortable moments of silence. She also wanted the bridesmaids to perform a dance routine. I noped out of that one though."
-melishi less
Photo: Gary John Norman/Getty Images
"My friend forced her entire bridal party to write a speech for the rehearsal dinner. I couldn't enjoy the dinner, I was so nervous, but managed to sputter something out after 3 glasses of wine. Some of the ... more
"I am an American living in Japan. I'm young and look very much like the classic Caucasian of Asian stereotypes of Americans. One day one of my local friends told me that one of her friends was getting married and wanted to invite me to be A groomsman at the wedding. I had no idea who these people were -- although I think I'd met the bride once at a party.
It turns out that at least in the part of Japan where I live it's prestigious to have a foreigner attend the wedding. It makes you look like you have international connections. I was happy to do it and I love anything to do with Japanese culture so I attended and since I don't speak much Japanese I was able to feign (without outright lying) that I was good friends with the bride and groom.
My friend tells me I was a big hit.
Some foreigners here will actually rent themselves out to be guests at weddings or attend birthday parties."
-Rongorongo2 less
Photo: Satoshi-K/Getty Images
"I am an American living in Japan. I'm young and look very much like the classic Caucasian of Asian stereotypes of Americans. One day one of my local friends told me that one of her friends was getting married ... more
"Bride wanted photos of the wedding party at EVERY San Francisco landmark. Four hours driving around in a limo held together with duck tape to cheese in front of each corny tourist spot. She had a videographer along with, and wanted only the natural sounds recorded, so no one was allowed to talk. I had to pick up my wife and two-month-old to bring to the church ceremony immediately after, Bride left me little time (and no offer to pick them up in during). We get stuck in bridge traffic, I'm 10 minutes late for the scheduled wedding start time. She kicked me out of the wedding, and drove around again to reshoot all of the pictures."
-GalantGuppie less
Photo: RICOWde/Getty Images
"Bride wanted photos of the wedding party at EVERY San Francisco landmark. Four hours driving around in a limo held together with duck tape to cheese in front of each corny tourist spot. She had a videographer ... more
"Was groomsman. Request was to learn the entirety of the single ladies dance for when the..single ladies gathered to catch the bouquet. Friend called or texted every few days "have you started practicing the routine?" We thought he was kidding the whole time like yeah I have hours, beyonce level talent and not to mention...the interest to do that shit. Was lucky enough to be in the bathroom when the song came on. I don't think it happened."
-Kingdededoom less
Photo: Peter Lindberg, AP
"Was groomsman. Request was to learn the entirety of the single ladies dance for when the..single ladies gathered to catch the bouquet. Friend called or texted every few days "have you started practicing the ... more
MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a bride in southern Arizona was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after she was involved in a car crash on the way to her wedding.
Amber Young was wearing an open-back dress when she was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser Monday in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson.
Police spokesman Sgt. Chriswell Scott says one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.
It is not known whether Young has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.
Scott tweeted, "Don't drive impaired, till death do we part doesn't need any help."
Young was taken to a police substation to have her blood drawn and released without going to jail.
It's unknown whether Young made it to her wedding.