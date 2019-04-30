Bridgeport man gets 7 years in fatal gang shooting in 2012

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say was involved in a fatal shooting seven years ago that touched off more gang violence has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 27-year-old Glachan Charlestin, of Bridgeport, was sentenced Tuesday.

Charlestin and another man were arrested nearly three years after 22-year-old Darius Jones was killed while taking cover from gunfire as he and friends were leaving a barbecue block party in Stamford on the night of July 7, 2012.

Originally charged with Jones' murder, the state's case against Charlestin wavered until a disposition was worked out earlier this year where he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second-degree manslaughter with a firearm and second-degree assault with a firearm.

His attorney called it a "weak case" from the start.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com